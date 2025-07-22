SharpLink Gaming Increases ETH Holdings Significantly

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

SharpLink Gaming ( (SBET) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 22, 2025, SharpLink Gaming, Inc. announced an increase in its ETH holdings to 360,807, following the acquisition of 79,949 ETH during the week ending July 20, 2025. The company generated 567 ETH in staking rewards since launching its ETH treasury strategy on June 2, 2025. SharpLink also raised approximately $96.6 million through its At-The-Market (ATM) facility. The signing of the Genius Act into law by President Trump is expected to provide regulatory clarity for digital assets, benefiting companies like SharpLink by unlocking new opportunities for innovation and investment.

Spark’s Take on SBET Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SBET is a Underperform.

SharpLink Gaming’s overall score is primarily affected by its weak financial performance, characterized by declining revenues and persistent losses. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, while valuation metrics highlight profitability challenges. However, the strategic acquisition in the crypto gaming space offers a potential growth avenue, balancing some of the financial and operational concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on SBET stock, click here.

More about SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc., headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the world’s largest publicly traded company to adopt Ether (ETH) as its primary treasury reserve asset. The company is focused on reimagining the future of online gaming and sports betting by building scalable, secure, and transparent solutions that leverage smart contracts, DeFi protocols, and Web3 infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 18,646,709

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $2.9B

See more data about SBET stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue