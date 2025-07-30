Share India Securities Announces Strategic Financial and Operational Decisions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Share India Securities Ltd ( (IN:SHAREINDIA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Share India Securities Ltd announced several key decisions following its board meeting on July 30, 2025. The company approved its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, declared an interim dividend, and planned to raise up to Rs. 300 Crores through debt securities. Additionally, the company will incorporate a subsidiary, appoint new secretarial auditors, and reclassify two executives as senior management personnel. These moves aim to strengthen the company’s financial position and operational capabilities, potentially impacting its market standing and stakeholder interests.

More about Share India Securities Ltd

Share India Securities Ltd operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of services including brokerage, depository participant services, and mutual fund distribution. The company is a member of major Indian exchanges such as NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX, and MSEI, and is registered with SEBI as a research analyst and portfolio manager.

Average Trading Volume: 56,477

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 37.65B INR

For an in-depth examination of SHAREINDIA stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue