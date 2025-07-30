Share India Securities Announces Interim Dividend and Strategic Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Share India Securities Ltd ( (IN:SHAREINDIA) ) has issued an announcement.

Share India Securities Limited’s Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 0.30 per equity share and approved several key initiatives during its meeting on July 30, 2025. These initiatives include the approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, plans to raise up to Rs. 300 crores through debt securities, and the incorporation of a new subsidiary. The company also appointed new secretarial auditors and classified two senior management personnel, reflecting its strategic focus on growth and operational enhancement.

Share India Securities Limited operates within the financial services industry, offering a range of services including stock exchange membership, depository participant services, mutual fund distribution, and research analysis. The company is a member of major Indian stock exchanges such as NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX, and MSEI, and is registered with SEBI as a research analyst and portfolio manager.

