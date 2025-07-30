Share India Securities Announces Fundraising and Strategic Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Share India Securities Ltd ( (IN:SHAREINDIA) ) has provided an update.

Share India Securities Limited has announced several key decisions following its board meeting on July 30, 2025. The company plans to raise up to Rs. 300 Crores through the issuance of debt securities such as Non-Convertible Debentures and Commercial Papers on a private placement basis. Additionally, the board approved an interim dividend of Rs. 0.30 per equity share, the incorporation of a new subsidiary, and the appointment of new secretarial auditors. These strategic moves are aimed at strengthening the company’s financial position and expanding its market presence.

Share India Securities Limited operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of products and services including membership in major stock exchanges like NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX, and MSEI. The company is a depository participant with CDSL, a registered mutual fund distributor, and a SEBI registered research analyst and portfolio manager.

