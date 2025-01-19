Shanxi Installation Group Re-Elects Ms. Zhang Caixia as Employee Representative Supervisor

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2520) ) has issued an update.

Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. has announced the re-election of Ms. Zhang Caixia as the employee representative supervisor for the second session of the Board of Supervisors. Ms. Zhang, who is also the vice president of the company’s labor union, has been with the company since her graduation and holds a degree in Business Administration from Shanxi University. Her remuneration will be determined based on her duties and responsibilities, excluding any compensation for her role as an employee representative supervisor.

YTD Price Performance: -2.29%

Average Trading Volume: 3,258,210

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

