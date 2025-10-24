Shanti Overseas Reclassifies Promoter Group to Public Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd. ( (IN:SHANTI) ).

Shanti Overseas (India) Limited has announced a significant change in its shareholder classification, as approved by its shareholders during an Extraordinary General Meeting. The company has reclassified certain individuals from the ‘Promoter & Promoter Group’ category to the ‘Public’ category, which includes members of the Kacholia family. This reclassification is in accordance with the SEBI Listing Regulations and reflects a shift in the company’s shareholder structure. The move could potentially impact the company’s governance and market perception, as the reclassified individuals will no longer be reported as part of the Promoter Shareholders in future filings.

More about Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 122,049

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 116.2M INR

