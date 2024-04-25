Shanta Gold Announces Resilient Q1 Amidst Acquisition

Shanta Gold (GB:SHG) has released an update.

Shanta Gold Limited reports mixed Q1 2024 results, with gold production impacted by severe weather in Tanzania but partially offset by strong performance at Singida. The company maintains a solid safety record and reiterates its full-year production guidance, while also announcing the nearing completion of its acquisition by Saturn Resources in May 2024. Financially, Shanta Gold experienced a slight decrease in EBITDA and liquidity, but continued its investment in exploration and community projects.

