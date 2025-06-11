Shanshan Brand Management Enhances Transparency with Supervisor Emolument Details

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Shanshan Brand Management Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1749) ) has issued an announcement.

Shanshan Brand Management Co., Ltd. has released a supplemental announcement to provide additional details regarding the emoluments of its supervisors and past supervisors for the years ending from 2018 to 2020. This disclosure aims to enhance transparency and provide stakeholders with a clearer understanding of the company’s financial allocations towards its supervisory personnel.

Shanshan Brand Management Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the brand management industry. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on managing and promoting various brands.

