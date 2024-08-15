Shanghai Zendai Schedules Interim Results Meeting

Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. (HK:0755) has released an update.

Shanghai Zendai Property Limited has scheduled a Board meeting for August 27, 2024, to approve and publish the unaudited interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2024. This announcement comes as part of the company’s regular financial reporting cycle and will provide shareholders and potential investors with insights into the company’s recent performance.

