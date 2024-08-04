Shanghai Voicecomm’s Over-Allotment Shares Issued

Shanghai Voicecomm Information Technology Co Ltd Class H (HK:2495) has released an update.

Shanghai Voicecomm Information Technology Co., Ltd has announced the partial exercise of its Over-allotment Option, issuing 99,320 H Shares at HK$152.10 per share, representing about 2.28% of the Offer Shares from its Global Offering. The stabilization period following the offering has concluded, and the Over-allotment Shares will commence trading on the Stock Exchange’s Main Board. This move is expected to facilitate the delivery of H Shares to a placee with agreed delayed delivery.

