Shanghai Voicecomm Plans H Share Market Expansion

Shanghai Voicecomm Information Technology Co Ltd Class H (HK:2495) has released an update.

Shanghai Voicecomm Information Technology Co., Ltd. has announced its plans to convert up to 20 million of its unlisted shares into H shares, to be listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The proposal, still pending regulatory approval and shareholder consent at a forthcoming general meeting, aims to enhance liquidity by allowing full circulation of these shares. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution until further details are disclosed.

