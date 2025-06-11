Shanghai Turbo Enterprises Announces Sixth Phase Investment in Sichuan 3D

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Shanghai Turbo Enterprises Ltd. ( (SG:AWM) ) has issued an announcement.

Shanghai Turbo Enterprises Ltd. announced a capital injection for its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sichuan 3D New Power Technology Co., Ltd., as part of its strategic development plan. The sixth phase of investment, amounting to RMB 0.5 million, brings the total investment to RMB 23.5 million. This investment aims to enhance the company’s operational efficiency and strategic resource allocation, ultimately improving its business activities and market positioning.

Shanghai Turbo Enterprises Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on manufacturing and technological equipment. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and has a market focus on developing and implementing advanced technological solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: S$305.2K

