Shanghai MicroPort MedBot Announces EGM Details

Shanghai MicroPort MedBot (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on 18 July 2024, where key agenda items include the appointment of executive and independent non-executive directors, along with proposed amendments to the company’s articles of association and board procedures. Shareholders are entitled to appoint proxies to vote on their behalf, and the record date for attending and voting at the EGM is set from 15 to 18 July 2024.

