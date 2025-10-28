Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1877) ) has shared an announcement.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a significant increase in operating income. The company’s revenue rose by 31.40% during the reporting period and by 42.06% from the beginning of the year, highlighting its strong market performance and potential positive impact on its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1877) stock is a Hold with a HK$25.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:1877 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. Class H

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company based in China, focusing on the research, development, and commercialization of innovative drugs, particularly in the field of immunotherapy.

Average Trading Volume: 11,386,662

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$38.08B

For detailed information about 1877 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue