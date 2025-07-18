Shanghai Industrial Holdings Announces Major Asset Disposal in Quanzhou

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Shanghai Industrial Holdings ( (HK:0363) ).

Shanghai Industrial Holdings, through its indirect subsidiary Quanzhou SIID, has entered into agreements to dispose of certain assets in Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, China, for a total of RMB2,052,689,371. The assets include residential units, parking spaces, and a parcel of land. This transaction, classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, does not require shareholder approval but is subject to reporting and announcement requirements. The disposals are expected to impact the company’s asset portfolio and financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0363) stock is a Buy with a HK$12.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shanghai Industrial Holdings stock, see the HK:0363 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shanghai Industrial Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 1,212,807

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$15.37B

See more data about 0363 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

