Shanghai Henlius Initiates Phase 2 Study for HLX79 in Glomerulonephritis Treatment

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Class H ( (HK:2696) ) has provided an announcement.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. announced the commencement of a Phase 2 clinical study for HLX79, a human sialidase fusion protein, in combination with HANLIKANG, for treating active glomerulonephritis in Mainland China. This study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of the combination treatment, potentially enhancing B lymphocyte depletion and benefiting patients with autoimmune diseases. The development of HLX79 is part of a global collaboration with Palleon Pharmaceuticals, with Shanghai Henlius holding exclusive rights in China.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2696) stock is a Buy with a HK$61.98 price target.

More about Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Class H

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company based in China, focusing on the development of innovative biologic medicines. The company specializes in monoclonal antibodies and has a market focus on autoimmune diseases and oncology. It holds exclusive rights to develop HLX79 in China, including Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

Average Trading Volume: 1,329,226

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$35.87B



