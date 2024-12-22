Shanghai Henlius Biotech to Vote on Major Merger

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Class H (HK:2696) has released an update.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on January 22, 2025, to consider a merger proposal with Shanghai Fosun New Medicine Research Company Limited. The merger entails the absorption of Henlius by the Offeror, subject to approval by a two-thirds majority vote of shareholders. This move could significantly impact the company’s stock performance and strategic direction.

