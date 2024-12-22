Shanghai Henlius Biotech Moves Toward Privatization

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Class H (HK:2696) has released an update.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech is moving towards privatization through a merger by absorption with Fosun New Medicine, as detailed in a recently dispatched Composite Document. The document outlines the merger’s timetable and provides recommendations from the Independent Board Committee and Financial Adviser. Shareholders are advised on voting options and alternatives, emphasizing the merger’s fairness and potential benefits.

