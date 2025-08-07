Shanghai Henlius Biotech Gains FDA Approval for HLX43 Clinical Trial

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Class H ( (HK:2696) ) has provided an announcement.
Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. has announced that its anti-PD-L1 antibody-drug conjugate, HLX43, has received approval from the U.S. FDA to begin a phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of thymic carcinoma. This approval marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to advance its oncology pipeline, with plans to conduct further clinical studies in multiple countries. The approval positions Henlius as a key player in the ADC market, particularly as no ADC targeting PD-L1 has been approved globally yet, potentially enhancing its market presence and offering new treatment options for patients with advanced cancers.
More about Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Class H
Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company based in China, focusing on the development of innovative biopharmaceuticals. The company’s primary products include antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting various cancer types, with a market focus on advanced and metastatic solid tumors.
Average Trading Volume: 1,333,066
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$40.6B
