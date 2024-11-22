Shanghai Henlius Biotech Begins Phase 3 Trial for Cancer Therapy

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Class H (HK:2696) has released an update.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech has initiated dosing in a Phase 3 clinical trial of its HLX22 antibody in combination with Trastuzumab and chemotherapy for HER2-positive gastric cancer. This trial, underway in mainland China, aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of this innovative treatment, which has shown promising pre-clinical results. The company is pioneering this approach as no similar combination therapy has received global marketing approval yet.

