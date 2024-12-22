Shanghai Henlius Biotech Announces Merger Vote

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Class H (HK:2696) has released an update.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. has announced a special meeting for H shareholders on January 22, 2025, to vote on a merger agreement with Shanghai Fosun New Medicine Research Company Limited. The merger, intended to absorb Henlius into Fosun, requires approval by at least 75% of independent shareholders. Successful approval could significantly impact the company’s stock value and future business operations.

