Shanghai Henlius Advances Privatization Plans with Fosun

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Class H (HK:2696) has released an update.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. is progressing with its pre-conditional privatization plan by Fosun New Medicine through a merger by absorption. Recent developments include securing approval from the National Development and Reform Commission of the PRC, with ongoing coordination for further regulatory compliance. The company aims to dispatch the necessary Composite Document pending the satisfaction of all pre-conditions.

