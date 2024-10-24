Shanghai Henlius Advances Phase 3 Cancer Trial Globally

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Class H (HK:2696) has released an update.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. has initiated dosing in Japan for the Phase 3 clinical trial of HANSIZHUANG, a treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer, which combines serplulimab and bevacizumab injections with chemotherapy. This trial is part of a broader international effort, also taking place in China and Indonesia, to evaluate the efficacy of this innovative therapy. HANSIZHUANG, already approved for various cancer treatments in several countries, represents a significant step forward in cancer care.

