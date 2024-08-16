Shanghai Haohai Announces A Share Repurchase Plan

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6826) has released an update.

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. has announced a repurchase plan for its A Shares to boost investor confidence and align interests among shareholders, the company, and employees. The repurchases will be conducted through centralized bidding trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech Innovation Board within a 12-month period, with a focus on utilizing the repurchased shares for future employee stock ownership plans or equity incentive schemes.

