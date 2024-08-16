Shanghai Haohai Adjusts Share Structure and Capital

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6826) has released an update.

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. has implemented amendments to its Articles of Association following a board-approved issuance and cancellation of shares. The company issued 526,445 A Shares and repurchased and cancelled 3,296,500 H Shares, altering its total and registered capital. This move reflects changes in the company’s share structure and is detailed in the revised Articles of Association.

For further insights into HK:6826 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.