Shanghai Fudan’s Revenue Drops Amid Increased R&D

Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co. reported a significant decline in revenue and net profit for the nine months ending September 2024, with revenue dropping by 22.47% and net profit by 3.81% compared to last year. Despite the challenging financial performance, the company increased its R&D investment by 38.71%, highlighting a commitment to innovation. The weighted average rate of return on net assets also decreased, reflecting the financial pressures faced by the company.

