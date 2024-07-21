Shanghai Fudan’s New Convertible Bond Issuance

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co (HK:1385) has released an update.

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Company Limited announced that it has received approval from China Securities Regulatory Commission to issue A Share Convertible Corporate Bonds to non-specific investors, with the approval effective for 12 months. The issuance is still pending the approval of the company’s Shareholders’ General Meeting and the H Shareholders’ Class Meeting, following a previously unpassed resolution. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s shares.

For further insights into HK:1385 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.