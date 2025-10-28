Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co ( (HK:1385) ) has issued an update.

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co. announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showing a revenue increase of 33.28% compared to the same period last year. Despite the revenue growth, the company experienced a decline in total profit and net profits attributable to shareholders, with significant investments in research and development impacting profitability. The announcement highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation, though it faces challenges in maintaining profit margins.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1385) stock is a Hold with a HK$44.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co stock, see the HK:1385 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co. is a joint stock limited company based in China, operating in the microelectronics industry. The company focuses on the development and production of integrated circuits and related products, catering to various market needs in the electronics sector.

Average Trading Volume: 9,499,477

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$47.98B

For an in-depth examination of 1385 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue