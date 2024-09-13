Shanghai Fosun Pharma’s New Diabetes Drug Accepted

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co (HK:2196) has released an update.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced the acceptance of a new drug registration application by the National Medical Products Administration for a type 2 diabetes treatment developed by its subsidiary, Jiangsu Wanbang Biopharmaceutical. The company has invested around RMB 15.31 million in the research and development of the drug, which is expected to address a significant market as indicated by the strong sales of similar drugs in China.

For further insights into HK:2196 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.