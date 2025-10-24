Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Subsidiary Gains Drug Registration Approval

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co ( (HK:2196) ) has shared an announcement.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical announced the approval for drug registration of one of its subsidiaries, which marks a significant milestone in its operational capabilities. This approval is expected to enhance the company’s market position and could have positive implications for its stakeholders, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to expanding its pharmaceutical offerings.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2196) stock is a Sell with a HK$26.50 price target.

More about Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on the pharmaceutical industry. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is involved in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

Average Trading Volume: 10,767,897

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$79.78B



