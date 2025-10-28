Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Plans Spin-off Listing for Fosun Adgenvax

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co ( (HK:2196) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has announced the proposed spin-off listing of its subsidiary, Fosun Adgenvax, on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Fosun Adgenvax specializes in vaccines and has several products approved for marketing in mainland China, with others in various stages of clinical trials. This strategic move aims to enhance Fosun Adgenvax’s market presence and operational focus, though the listing is still in the preliminary planning stage.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. is a Chinese joint stock company primarily engaged in the pharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on the research, development, production, and sales of vaccines for human use, with a strong emphasis on both bacterial and viral vaccines.

