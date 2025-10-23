Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Announces EGM Results and Voting Abstentions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co ( (HK:2196) ).

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical announced the results of its 2025 first extraordinary general meeting, where several resolutions were voted on. Key stakeholders, including directors and major shareholders, abstained from voting on resolutions related to the A Share Option Scheme, H Share RSU Scheme, and other agreements due to their material interests, ensuring compliance with governance practices.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2196) stock is a Sell with a HK$26.50 price target.

More about Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in China, focusing on the pharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products, with a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 10,784,167

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$81B



