Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited has proposed a plan to buy back up to 10% of its issued A Shares or H Shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value and support long-term growth. The buy-back will be determined by market conditions and company needs, pending approval at upcoming general and class meetings.

