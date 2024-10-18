Shanghai Electric Group’s Strategic Acquisition Move

Shanghai Electric Group Company (HK:2727) has released an update.

Shanghai Electric Group’s subsidiary, Automation Group, has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% equity in Ningsheng Industrial for RMB3,082,421.1 thousand. The acquisition, considered a connected and discloseable transaction, is subject to approvals from independent shareholders. This move underscores Shanghai Electric’s strategic efforts in expanding its operational footprint.

For further insights into HK:2727 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.