Shanghai Electric Announces Progress on Asset Transfer via Public Tender

Shanghai Electric Group Company ( (HK:2727) ) has shared an update.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited announced the progress of a public tender to transfer project assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ningbo Hi-Firm Environmental Protection Company Limited. Despite listing the assets on the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange, no interested transferees were solicited by the end of the announcement period. The company plans to continue fulfilling its information disclosure obligations and advises caution for shareholders and potential investors when trading its securities.

More about Shanghai Electric Group Company

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited is a joint stock limited company incorporated in China, operating in industries including energy equipment, industrial equipment, and integration services. The company primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, and sales of equipment for power generation, transmission, and distribution, along with related services.

YTD Price Performance: -2.94%

Average Trading Volume: 372

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.55B

