Shanghai Electric Announces Board Composition and Roles

An announcement from Shanghai Electric Group Company ( (HK:2727) ) is now available.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and their roles within the company. This announcement provides clarity on the leadership structure, which is crucial for stakeholders and investors to understand the company’s governance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2727) stock is a Sell with a HK$1.93 price target.

More about Shanghai Electric Group Company

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the electrical equipment manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of power generation equipment, electrical equipment, and related services.

Average Trading Volume: 29,735,662

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$112.4B

