Shanghai Conant Optical Projects 30% Profit Increase for 2024

An update from Shanghai Conant Optical Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2276) ) is now available.

Shanghai Conant Optical Co., Ltd. announced an expected increase in net profit for the year ending December 2024 by at least 30% compared to the previous year. This growth is driven by successful market expansion, an increased proportion of high value-added products, and optimized financing structures leading to reduced costs, positioning the company for enhanced profitability.

More about Shanghai Conant Optical Co. Ltd. Class H

Shanghai Conant Optical Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in China, primarily engaged in the optical industry. The company focuses on the production and sale of various lens types, contributing to its market growth and diversification.

YTD Price Performance: -5.02%

Average Trading Volume: 2,462,817

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$11.35B

