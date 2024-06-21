Shanghai Bio-Heart Unveils Board Structure

Shanghai Bio-Heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2185) has released an update.

Shanghai Bio-Heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, which includes Executive Directors Philip Li WANG, Yunqing WANG, and Peili WANG, alongside Independent Non-executive Directors Yiqing CHEN, Xubo LU, and Yifei JIANG. The company also outlined the structure of its three key Board committees – Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination – detailing the chairpersons and members of each.

