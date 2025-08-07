Shanghai Bio-heart Completes H Share Repurchase and Capital Reduction

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Shanghai Bio-Heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2185) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Shanghai Bio-heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. has completed the repurchase and cancellation of H shares as part of its 2022 H Share Incentive Scheme, resulting in a reduction of its registered share capital from RMB243,937,000 to RMB243,417,100. This move, representing approximately 0.21% of the company’s total issued share capital, does not impact the company’s public float as per the Listing Rules, indicating a strategic adjustment in its shareholding structure.
More about Shanghai Bio-Heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Class H
Shanghai Bio-heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on the biotechnology industry. The company is involved in the development and provision of biological technology solutions, with a market focus on innovative health technologies.
Average Trading Volume: 960,904
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$1.74B
