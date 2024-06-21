Shanghai Bio-heart AGM Approves Key Resolutions

Shanghai Bio-Heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2185) has released an update.

Shanghai Bio-heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. successfully conducted its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 21, 2024, with a majority of shareholders approving all proposed resolutions, including the company’s financial statements and profit distribution plan for 2023. Shareholders also endorsed the reappointment of Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP and Ernst & Young as the company’s domestic and international auditors, respectively. The AGM saw a change in the board with the resignation and appointment of independent non-executive directors, and amendments to the Articles of Association were also approved.

