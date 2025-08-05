Shandong Xinhua’s Subsidiary Secures Drug Registration for Finasteride Tablets

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H ( (HK:0719) ) has shared an announcement.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced that its subsidiary, Shandong Zibo Xincat Pharmaceutical Company Limited, has received a Drug Registration Certificate for its Finasteride tablets from the National Medical Products Administration. This approval marks a significant step for the company, potentially enhancing its market presence and offering new opportunities for growth in the pharmaceutical sector.

More about Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a pharmaceutical company based in China, focusing on the production and distribution of prescription drugs. The company operates in the pharmaceutical industry and is involved in the development and manufacturing of various medicinal products.

Average Trading Volume: 9,824,744

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.69B

For an in-depth examination of 0719 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue