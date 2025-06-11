Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Gains Approval for Heart Failure Drug

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H ( (HK:0719) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration for its Sacubitril Valsartan Sodium, a drug used to treat chronic heart failure and essential hypertension. This approval marks a significant step for the company, potentially enhancing its market position in the pharmaceutical industry by expanding its product offerings and addressing critical health needs.

More about Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a pharmaceutical company based in China, focusing on the production and marketing of chemical substance drugs. The company is involved in the healthcare industry, primarily producing medications for various health conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 4,484,342

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.71B

