Shandong Xinhua Pharma Reports Mid-Year Results

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H (HK:0719) has released an update.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited has announced its unaudited interim financial results for the first half of 2024, prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. The announcement highlights the performance of the Company and its subsidiaries, collectively known as the ‘Group’, for the six months ending on 30th June 2024. This financial disclosure aims to provide shareholders and potential investors with the latest insights into the company’s financial health.

For further insights into HK:0719 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.