Shandong Xinhua Declares Interim Dividend

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited has announced an interim dividend of RMB 0.025 per share for the first half of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The dividend will be paid in HKD at the rate of HKD 0.027289 per share, after an exchange rate application of RMB 1 to HKD 1.091567. Payment is scheduled for September 27, 2024, following a book close period from September 6 to September 12, 2024.

