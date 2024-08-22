Shandong Xinhua Announces Mid-Year Dividend

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H (HK:0719) has released an update.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited has announced a cash dividend of RMB 0.025 per share for the first half of 2024, to be paid to both A Share and H Share shareholders, with the H Share dividends being paid in HKD at a rate determined by the People’s Bank of China’s recent benchmark rates. The dividend distribution will not involve capitalization of capital reserves or issuance of bonus shares, and the company has detailed tax implications for different types of shareholders, including specific withholding rates for overseas non-resident enterprise shareholders and exemption details for overseas individual shareholders.

