Shandong International Trust Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Shandong International Trust Corp. Class H (HK:1697) has released an update.

Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd. successfully conducted its first extraordinary general meeting of 2024, with shareholders overwhelmingly approving all proposed resolutions, including the appointment of new non-executive directors and amendments to the Articles of Association. The meeting saw participation from shareholders representing over 85% of the company’s total issued share capital, ensuring broad consensus. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction and governance enhancements.

