Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd. Announces Board and Committee Composition

Shandong International Trust Corp. Class H ( (HK:1697) ) has issued an announcement.

Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and the special committees under the board. This announcement outlines the roles and functions of the board members, which include executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, as well as the leadership of five specialized committees. This structured governance is expected to enhance the company’s strategic decision-making and risk management capabilities, potentially strengthening its position in the financial services industry.

More about Shandong International Trust Corp. Class H

Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the financial services industry. The company primarily focuses on trust services, offering a range of financial products and services to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 470,606

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.93B

