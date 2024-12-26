Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy’s New Leasing Agreements

Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited (HK:1250) has released an update.

Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited has announced three new cooperation agreements involving the leasing of designated areas, which will be recognized as right-of-use assets. These transactions, involving subsidiaries of the SDHS Group, are considered connected transactions under Hong Kong’s listing rules. The total value of these assets amounts to over RMB 34 million, and the agreements are subject to reporting requirements.

