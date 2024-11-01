Shandong Gold Mining to Discuss Key Financial Guarantee

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1787) has released an update.

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. has announced the convening of its sixth extraordinary general meeting on November 21, 2024, where shareholders will consider a resolution to approve a guarantee for financing its subsidiary, Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited. This meeting presents a significant opportunity for stakeholders to influence key financial decisions impacting the company’s future strategy.

