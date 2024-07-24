Shandong Fengxiang Redefines Share Awards

Shandong Fengxiang Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:9977) has released an update.

Shandong Fengxiang Co., Ltd. has announced the reassignment of nearly 3 million awarded shares from the 2021 Share Award Scheme to the updated 2023 scheme, a strategic move to differentiate eligible participants and exclude company insiders. This grant, occurring on July 24, 2024, will be fulfilled through the issuance of new shares and existing ones, without requiring shareholder approval.

